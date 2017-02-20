© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser & GSI Technology ink worldwide distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics is entering into a global distribution agreement with GSI Technology, a developer of high-performance memory products for networking, military, medical, automotive, and other applications.

The GSI Technology product line, available from Mouser Electronics, consists of four series of memory products: GSI's SigmaQuad SRAMs are synchronous memories with separate read and write data buses that can transfer four beats of data (as two beats per data bus) in a single clock cycle. SigmaQuad memories are compatible with other quad data rate SRAMs in the industry and are ideal for applications that alternate between read and write operations frequently, at operating speeds up to 1333 MHz. GSI's SigmaDDR SRAMs are synchronous memories with a common read and write data bus. SigmaDDR memories transfer two beats of data on the data bus in a single clock cycle and are compatible with competitor double data rate SRAMs.