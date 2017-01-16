© designersart dreamstime.com

u-blox expects continued strong growth for 2017

u-blox forecasts for FY 2016 revenues of CHF 360 million (EUR 335.5 million), and EBIT between CHF 56 and 58 million (EUR 52.2 and 54 million).

The revenue was lower than expected due to slow business progress in the Americas where customers delayed further investments into mobility solutions, and took a more prudent approach in launching new products. The EBIT prediction has been narrowed down and remains high as before, and in relative terms it has improved again, profiting from a favorable product mix. Investments into R&D were maintained as budgeted.



For FY 2017 u-blox foresees continued growth in all regions and expects revenues of between CHF 410 and 425 million ( EUR 382.13 and 396.11 milion), with EBIT in the range of CHF 60 to 65 million (EUR 55.9 million to 60.58 million).