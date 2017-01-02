© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

AnSem expands operations in Enschede

RF and mixed-signal ASIC solutions specialist AnSem expands its operations, opening an office in Enschede (The Netherlands).

The Dutch design center will be headed by Clemens Mensink, who has over 20 years of IC experience. AnSem BV will be located close to the University of Twente, at The Innovation Campus in Enschede.



Stefan Gogaert, CEO of AnSem, is happy to announce the start of AnSem BV: “AnSem wants to keep its leading role in delivering world class analog and mixed-signal IC design services and turnkey ASIC solutions to the growing markets of medical and industrial applications. Starting a design center in the Netherlands is part of this growth strategy. The vicinity of the University of Twente is not a coincidence. Together with the University of Leuven, the ICD-group at the University of Twente is one of the most renowned, cutting-edge and innovative educational institutes in the field of IC design.”