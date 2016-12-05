© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Smartrac enters global distribution agreement with Future Electronics

RFID and IoT solutions company Smartrac has signed a distribution partnership with Future Electronics – a first venture into RFID technology for Future Electronics.

The distribution partnership covers Smartrac’s portfolio of standard inlays and tags in UHF/RAIN and HF frequencies including NFC. For these products, Future Electronics will act as a stocking and value-added distributor, involving its global engineering and sales staff including the company’s System Design Centers in Montreal, Egham (UK), Gdansk (Poland), Shenzhen (China) and Bangalore (India).



According to Ted Danhauser, Vice President Sales Americas and Global Segment Head for Pharma and Healthcare, Intelligent Things Business Division at Smartrac, the distribution partnership will significantly broaden its customer base, with a focus on the industrial, automotive and healthcare segments. “We are very pleased to partner with one of the world’s leading solution-centric distributors. Staffed effectively around the globe and focused on wireless connectivity and the IoT, Future Electronics represents a very valuable addition to Smartrac’s sales network.”



“We are very excited to announce a global distribution agreement with Smartrac Technology Group. The addition of Smartrac to our portfolio strengthens our NFC/RFID ecosystem in the Wireless and RFID space and allows our team to provide comprehensive solution support to our customers”, says Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President Product Marketing at Future Electronics.