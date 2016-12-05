© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Components | December 05, 2016
Smartrac enters global distribution agreement with Future Electronics
RFID and IoT solutions company Smartrac has signed a distribution partnership with Future Electronics – a first venture into RFID technology for Future Electronics.
The distribution partnership covers Smartrac’s portfolio of standard inlays and tags in UHF/RAIN and HF frequencies including NFC. For these products, Future Electronics will act as a stocking and value-added distributor, involving its global engineering and sales staff including the company’s System Design Centers in Montreal, Egham (UK), Gdansk (Poland), Shenzhen (China) and Bangalore (India).
According to Ted Danhauser, Vice President Sales Americas and Global Segment Head for Pharma and Healthcare, Intelligent Things Business Division at Smartrac, the distribution partnership will significantly broaden its customer base, with a focus on the industrial, automotive and healthcare segments. “We are very pleased to partner with one of the world’s leading solution-centric distributors. Staffed effectively around the globe and focused on wireless connectivity and the IoT, Future Electronics represents a very valuable addition to Smartrac’s sales network.”
“We are very excited to announce a global distribution agreement with Smartrac Technology Group. The addition of Smartrac to our portfolio strengthens our NFC/RFID ecosystem in the Wireless and RFID space and allows our team to provide comprehensive solution support to our customers”, says Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President Product Marketing at Future Electronics.
According to Ted Danhauser, Vice President Sales Americas and Global Segment Head for Pharma and Healthcare, Intelligent Things Business Division at Smartrac, the distribution partnership will significantly broaden its customer base, with a focus on the industrial, automotive and healthcare segments. “We are very pleased to partner with one of the world’s leading solution-centric distributors. Staffed effectively around the globe and focused on wireless connectivity and the IoT, Future Electronics represents a very valuable addition to Smartrac’s sales network.”
“We are very excited to announce a global distribution agreement with Smartrac Technology Group. The addition of Smartrac to our portfolio strengthens our NFC/RFID ecosystem in the Wireless and RFID space and allows our team to provide comprehensive solution support to our customers”, says Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President Product Marketing at Future Electronics.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments