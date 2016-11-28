© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Intel seeks planning permission for Irish manufacturing facility

The chip-giant is looking at the possibilities to expand its Irish footprint – the company is seeking a fresh planning permission.

While Intel Ireland has applied for a new planning permission for a new – USD 4 billion – chip manufacturing facility near its headquarters in Leixlip; its not at all a given that the building will happen.



The management back in the US has yet to decide whether to give Ireland the ‘go-ahead’ or not. The location is competing with other countries to land the investment – most notably Israel, according to a report in The Irish Times.



Back in 2013 the Irish arm of the company received a – 10-year – permission for the plant, which the company has been waiting on the US management to allow them to use. However, since 2013, he standard design of Intel’s manufacturing plants has changed – hence the new planning application.



With the new application Intel Ireland is looking to build a smaller facility than the one it got permission for back in 2013.