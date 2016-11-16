© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Future Electronics and Ecliptek sign global distribution agreement

Future Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Ecliptek Corporation, a frequency control manufacturer.

Featuring a range of MEMS oscillator, quartz oscillator and quartz crystal resonator devices, Ecliptek's surface mount and legacy through-hole products deliver solutions for both design and production requirements.



"We are thrilled to establish this new partnership with Ecliptek Corporation," said Jodie Metsos, Corporate Vice President, Future Electronics. "We look forward to offering an even broader portfolio of frequency control products for our consumers on a global basis."



"Future Electronics' strong commitment to world class customer service is a natural complement to Ecliptek's mission statement," observed Robert Zarrow, Ecliptek Vice President of Sales and Marketing, "There is a clear-cut symmetry between the core philosophies of the two companies that establishes a sound foundation for our partnership, firmly rooted in putting the customer first."