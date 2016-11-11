© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Qualcomm and Preh sign wireless electric vehicle charging agreement

Qualcomm and Preh, GmbH, part of the Joyson Electronics Group, have entered into a Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging (WEVC) license agreement.

Preh will include Qualcomm Halo WEVC technology in its product portfolio and will focus on commercialising WEVC systems for Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) and Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers. Based on the agreement, Preh intends to develop, make and supply WEVC systems based on Qualcomm Halo technology.



Specialist in automotive power electronics and connected vehicles, Preh is currently developing automotive WEVC systems based on Double D magnetics, which deliver high power in a small vehicle package size, supported by Qualcomm’s comprehensive technical support. The company is in discussions with a number of global automotive manufacturers concerning advanced WEVC programs.



“The inclusion of Qualcomm Halo WEVC technology in our product portfolio is a key development to enhance our e-mobility offering,” said Michael Bischoff, executive director, Preh. “We have strong relationships with all the major global automotive manufacturers and are excited to commercialize higher power WEVC solutions for our customers, with the ultimate aim to enhance the EV driver experience.”



“As a leading global supplier to the automotive industry, Preh represents a great fit for Qualcomm, expanding our automotive supplier network and becoming a contributor to the dissemination of this exciting new technology,” said Steve Pazol, vice president and general manager, wireless charging, Qualcomm Incorporated. “Qualcomm Halo technology covers all aspects of WEVC systems, allowing Preh to deliver highly efficient, safe and flexible systems to meet the market needs.”