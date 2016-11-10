© viktor gmyria dreamstime.com

Toshiba to build new fabrication facility at Yokkaichi

Toshiba will construct a new fabrication facility at its Yokkaichi Operations in Mie, Japan, for the expanded production of BiCS FLASH, its proprietary 3D Flash memory.

Following on from the March announcement of its intention to build a new BiCS FLASH facility, the company decided to start construction in February 2017. The new fab will be dedicated to 3D Flash memory processes. Like Fab 5, it will be constructed in two phases, to optimize the pace of investment against market trends, with completion of the first phase targeting summer 2018. Toshiba also plans to construct a new building adjacent to the new fab, a Memory R&D Center.



Decisions on the new fab’s overall capacity and equipment investment, the start of production, production capacity and production plan will reflect market trends.



Toshiba expects to continue its joint investments in – and operations of – the flash joint venture based on discussion with Western Digital in the new facility.