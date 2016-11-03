© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Lattice Semi to be acquired by private equity buyout firm

Programmable chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor will be bought by Canyon Bridge Acquisition Company – a Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, Inc. company – for approximately USD 1.3 billion.

Canyon Bridge will acquire all outstanding shares of Lattice for $8.30 per share in cash – about USD 1.3 billion. This represents a 30% premium to Lattice’s last trade price on November 2, 2016, the last trading day prior to announcement.



Darin G. Billerbeck, President and CEO of Lattice, commented, “We are pleased to announce the transaction today with Canyon Bridge, which will unlock tremendous value for shareholders. This transaction is the culmination of an extensive review process with our Board, financial and legal advisers, and it delivers certain and immediate cash value to shareholders while reducing our execution risk. We are excited to leverage Canyon Bridge’s resources and market connections as we enhance our focus on executing our long-term strategic plan of continued innovation. Importantly, we will operate as a standalone subsidiary after the acquisition and do not expect any changes in our operations or our unwavering commitment to continued innovation for our customers.”



Ray Bingham, Founding Partner, Canyon Bridge, noted, “Lattice’s low-power FPGA franchise, along with its video connectivity and wireless solutions, make it a compelling, strategic investment. We expect the Company will continue to leverage its existing customer relationships with major OEMs globally, while further broadening the role of its technology solutions and accelerating its strategic plans.”



The transaction has been unanimously approved by both companies’ boards of directors and is expected to close in early 2017 subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and approval by Lattice’s shareholders.



Benjamin Chow, Founding Partner, Canyon Bridge, added, “Equally critical in our decision to partner with Lattice is the Company’s world-class management team and its dedicated, highly experienced employee base. Our long-term interests are aligned with Lattice’s employees and customers. We plan to build upon Lattice’s achievements and are excited to provide the resources necessary to help the Company achieve significant growth and long-term success.”



Upon the completion of the transaction, Lattice will be a standalone subsidiary of Canyon Bridge and Lattice’s senior management team will continue to lead the business from its current headquarters in Portland, Oregon.