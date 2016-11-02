© samsung

Samsung Semiconductor to invest $1 billion in Austin, Texas facility

Samsung Austin Semiconductor (SAS) is planning to invest more than USD 1 billion by the first half of 2017 in order to meet a growing demand for its solutions.

The investments in the Austin facility i will enhance the current System LSI production to meet the growing demands in the industry for advanced system-on-chip (SoC) products especially for mobile and other electronic devices, the company states in a press release.



Since its establishment in 1997, Samsung has invested more than USD 16 billion for the expansion and maintenance of its Austin facility.



“We are committed to Austin and our contributions to the community,” said Catherine Morse, General Counsel and Senior Director of Public Affairs at SAS. “This is our home, and we want to ensure our community is healthy and prospering. These investments will support this, while also ensuring our customers’ growing needs are met.”



With about 3’000 employees and 2.3 million square feet (about 213’000 square meters) of space, Samsung Austin Semiconductor (SAS) is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States. At the Austin manufacturing complex, SAS produces digital large scale integrated components for tablets, smart phones and other mobile devices.