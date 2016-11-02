© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Components | November 02, 2016
Avnet expands agreement with Western Digital into China
Avnet will now offer HGST-branded products and solutions in China. This agreement builds on Avnet’s relationships with Western Digital Corporation and its HGST brand in South Asia, Australia, the Americas and EMEA.
With the addition of China, Avnet has become one of the key global distributors of the HGST brand supporting its solution providers, system builders, system integrators and value-added reseller partners.
Avnet will focus on distributing HGST NAS, mobile and enterprise hard-disk drives, solid-state drives, and external storage products and services. Additionally, Avnet will offer HGST JBOD system, which is designed for data center environments.
“HGST-branded products provide a great opportunity for our partners to serve their current customers’ storage needs and significantly expand their storage solutions offerings for client and data center applications,” said Jaideep Malhotra, global president, Avnet Global Computing Components. “With Avnet’s global footprint and in-depth storage, components and systems expertise, we serve as a global partner for HGST-branded solutions. AGCC has made it easy for our partners to do business around the world and accelerate their time to market.”
“Avnet has demonstrated its ability to incorporate value in the distribution of technology over the entire channel ecosystem,” said James Ho, vice president of sales and marketing, Asia Pacific region, HGST, a Western Digital brand. “We look forward to working with AGCC to provide our world-class storage solutions in China and around the world as our customers are confronted with an ever-increasing demand for new solutions, new services and new ways of doing business to help collect better insights from the data they store.”
