American Microsemiconductor certified to AS 9100C

DEKRA Certification, Inc. has certified American Microsemiconductor’s management system at the company’s Madison, New Jersey and Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania locations to AS 9100C.

"This accreditation allows us to extend our existing quality policies into new products for the Avionics industry," stated Sean Michaels, General Manager for American Microsemiconductor Inc.