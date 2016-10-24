© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

SolderStar expands with new partnerships

SolderStar continuing to increase its global presence with the appointment of new distributors in Europe.

EP-TeQ A/S in Denmark, Partnertec, who cover the Belgium and Netherland regions, and EPBS Solutions in Portugal will strengthen the network of distributors in Europe helping to provide support in this region.



“The addition of three new partners in Europe shows our strong commitment to the market by offering companies in these regions our extensive range of thermal profiling products, with the support of our trusted local partners,” said Mark Stansfield, Managing Director of SolderStar. “It was crucial for us to engage with partners that offered experience of the electronics industry and the regional market, but they also had to have an impeccable track record. Our new distributors have the same ethos as SolderStar and that is to provide outstanding service and support.