© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

TE Connectivity names new head for Industrial Business Unit

TE Connectivity has appointed Lars Brickenkamp to the post of Senior Vice President and General Manager of TE’s Industrial business unit.

He will start his new role immediately, succeeding Thomas Schmidt, who is leaving TE, and will be based in Darmstadt.



“We are delighted to welcome Lars Brickenkamp to head up our Industrial business unit. This is a particularly exciting time for our Industrial business unit as we are in the process of significantly expanding our range of solutions – and Lars’ experience will help us to deliver these to our growing customer base throughout Europe and beyond,” said Kevin Rock, president, industrial solutions, TE. “Due to his 25-year career in the industry, especially in the industrial automation market, Lars will strengthen the company’s customer focus and oversee the integration of the recent acquisition of Intercontec.”



Rock added: “Lars Brickenkamp will be building on the excellent work done by his predecessor Thomas Schmidt, whose efforts we recognize and appreciate. By placing an additional focus on business development, we believe that Lars will be able to take us into a new phase as our business continues to grow.”