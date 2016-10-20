© fingerprintcards

TSMC receives orders from Swedish FPC

Swedish Fingerprint Cards has awarded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) orders with production ready to start in the first quarter of 2017.

The Swedish company has worked closely with Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and is one of its major customer. The company is now however looking for another supplier to satisfy the demand for its products, reports DigiTimes citing Chinese Economic Daily News (EDN).



TSMC has initially received orders for FPC’s high-end products – but it is expected that the Swedish company will transfer other chip orders to TSMC step-by-step, the report continues.