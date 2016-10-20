© Cabot Corporation

Cabot to invests to strengthen manufacturing capabilities

Cabot Corp. plans to invest in new capacity which aims at enhancing its production capabilities for plastic formulations specifically for conductive compounds and masterbatches for engineering thermoplastic applications.

The investment at its manufacturing facility in Pepinster, Belgium aims to support continued growth of Cabot’s Specialty Compounds business.



“This future investment will position Cabot to better serve our customers with new conductive solutions and masterbatch formulations, while at the same time increasing our ability to meet the needs of engineering thermoplastic segments. We expect recent growth trends to continue, especially in automotive applications, given macro trends such as light-weighting and the need for our customers to innovate in ways that reduce overall cost,” said Aaron Johnson, vice president for specialty compounds, EMEA and Americas. “The investment clearly demonstrates our commitment to our Specialty Compounds business and our willingness to invest to further serve evolving customer needs.”



The company’s products are used in applications including transportation, industrial packaging, electronic and electrical, as well as industrial safety. This planned investment is expected to further strengthen Cabot’s commercial delivery capabilities and enable the company to expand into additional applications.



“Cabot is the only global integrated carbon black and black masterbatch producer. As such, we are uniquely positioned to engage with our customers to understand their specific requirements and deliver formulated solutions to meet their needs,” added Johnson.