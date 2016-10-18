© grzegorz wolczyk dreamstime.com

Samsung starts 10nm SoC mass production

Samsung has started mass production of System-on-Chip (SoC) products with 10-nanometer (nm) FinFET technology.

“The industry’s first mass production of 10nm FinFET technology demonstrates our leadership in advanced process technology,” said Jong Shik Yoon, Executive Vice President, Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue our efforts to innovate scaling technologies and provide differentiated total solutions to our customers.”



Samsung’s new 10nm FinFET process (10LPE) adopts a 3D transistor structure with additional enhancements in both process technology and design enablement compared to its 14nm predecessor, allowing up to 30% increase in area efficiency with 27% higher performance or 40% lower power consumption, the company states in a press release.



SoCs with 10nm process technology will be used in digital devices launching early next year.