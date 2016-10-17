© baloncici dreamstime.com

Telechips to establish USA Headquarters

Fabless semiconductor technology provider, Telechips is establishing an HQ in Irvine, California for its US operations in a move to better serve customers and position the company for sustainable, long-term growth.

“The opening of our US headquarters is a significant milestone for Telechips. The company now has a world-wide foot print and the ability to serve key customers here in the United States. Telechips is excited to begin selling our SoC products that offer best in class performance and world class quality. We look forward to expanding sales in the Set-top Box and automotive markets.” said Steve Wahl, Telechips USA, Inc.’s first chief executive officer.



“We are excited to establish our office in the US. We anticipate rapid expansion in both the US and Europe markets. Having a US presence is a key to our growth plans.” said Jangkyu Lee, chief executive officer and President of Telechips.