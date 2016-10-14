© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

SMIC Shanghai starts construction of 12'' Wafer fab

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has started construction of a new 12-inch wafer fab in Shanghai to meet increasing production and development needs.

The company has 8-inch and 12-inch wafer fabs in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin and Italy. SMIC has achieved 17 consecutive quarters of profit and is close to full production capacity and revenue is expected to maintain rapid growth of 20 percent annually over the next three to four years. With this in mind, SMIC will manage production capacity and arrange facility expansions based on customer and market demand.



The Chairman of SMIC, Dr. Zixue Zhou, said: "The start of our new 12-inch wafer fab in SMIC Shanghai will not only help to meet our growing customer demand for advanced production, but also further strengthen and expand SMIC itself."