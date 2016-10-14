© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Ardentec to expand with with new plant

Ardentec, a provider semiconductor testing solutions in memory, logic, and mixed-signal ICs to IDMs, pure play wafer foundry companies, is planning to establish a new plant in Nanjing, China.

The investment in the new plant amounts to USD 45 million and it will focus on IC testing and other related business, according to a report in DigiTimes.