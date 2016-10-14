© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

IDEX receives initial production order from major Asian OEM

Norwegian IDEX ASA has announced that it has received an initial production order for its Cardinal touch fingerprint sensor.

The order is for the major Asian smartphone customer which IDEX announced design wins from on August 8, 2016. The customer is launching multiple programs with fingerprint sensors that IDEX has been qualified for, and the order is for one of these programs.



“We are pleased that we are shipping initial volumes of sensors to this major customer, said Dr Hemant Mardia, CEO of IDEX. “We have very positive momentum on mobile sales with our new direct sales team and several reference customers, and expect to secure further volumes going forward.”