Peerless-AV appoints new distribution sales representative

Peerless-AV has appointed Chris Knight to the UK Professional Sales Team.

Chris’ role as Distribution Sales Representative will involve working closely with UK distributors, with a special focus on broadening business opportunities and keeping accounts up-to-date on new products, sales promotions, marketing incentives and training.



Chris reports to Chalene Chandrasiri, Distribution Channel Manager, and Ian Abernethy, Director of Sales UK at Peerless-AV. Commenting on the appointment, Ian said, “Our UK Pro Sales Team is the best in the industry, with a distinctive and unequalled approach to partner relationships. The continued success we are seeing in the channel means we’ve needed to increase our resources. Chris is the ideal new addition to help us expand our route to market options and achieve sales growth targets.”



Chris’ responsibilities include leveraging distributor partnerships pro-actively, both current and new, investigating and pursuing new business leads.