© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

ASE breaks ground on new building – adding 1’800 employees

The new building is part of ASE’s expansion plans on the research and development of advanced packaging technologies that will enable the market for the Internet-of-things.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has broken ground on the site of its K24 building in the Nantze Export Processing Phase 2 Zone in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The building is part of ASE’s continued expansion plans for its research and development, and manufacturing campus in Taiwan.



The 66’120 square meter K24 building will be the latest green building in ASE that incorporates green design in its construction with permeable pavement, stormwater management, earthquake proofing, energy-efficient lighting and ergonomically constructed workspaces. K24 will be the benchmark for ASE’s future building and office designs.



The K24 facility will be one of ASE’s core center of advanced development in IC packaging focusing on system-in-package, 3D IC, fan-out wafer level packaging, system design and manufacturing technologies.



"To address the increasing market opportunity for internet-of-things, wearable and automotive technologies, smart homes and cities, ASE recognizes the need to step up its investment in people and technologies," says Raymond Lo, President and General Manager of ASE Kaohsiung. "The company will continue to expand its operations from its base in Kaohsiung and to make a significant and positive impact on the local economy," he continued.



When completed, the new building will add more than 1’800 employees in its R&D labs and manufacturing facility.