X-FAB deploys implanter to provide high-vol 6" SiC foundry

X-FAB Silicon Foundries has reached another milestone in the establishing of a semiconductor foundry to support 6-inch silicon carbide (SiC) production.

The company, in collaboration with the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the PowerAmerica Institute, has just deployed a high temperature implanter at its facility in Lubbock, Texas.



Leveraging its existing, high volume silicon production lines, X-FAB is in the position that it can offer the economies of scale needed to encourage widespread adoption of power devices based on SiC substrates.



“Through the installation and qualification of this high temperature implanter we are now ready to support our SiC customers as they move from prototyping to volume production in 2017. This means that they will be right at the forefront of the transition of SiC to 6-inch wafers,” states Andy Wilson, X-FAB Texas’ Director of Strategic Business Development. “The ongoing backing of the DOE and PowerAmerica has proved instrumental in getting us to this next stage, helping X-FAB to make a major impact in relation to this exciting new technology and ensuring that it’s potential is fully realized.”



It has been extensively predicted that the automotive and industrial sectors are going to be responsible for driving SiC uptake, and X-FAB plans to be a part of this.