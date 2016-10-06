© gleighly dreamstime.com

Huawei widens its sourcing for fingerprint sensors

Chinese communications giant Huawei is widening its sourcing for fingerprint sensors to include suppliers such as Goodix Technology and Silead.

Swedish based Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has been an exclusive supplier of fingerprint sensors for Huawei's handsets. However, industry sources told DigiTimes that Huawei is now diversifying its fingerprint sensor supply.



The two new suppliers – Goodix and Silead – have reportedly already started to fulfill the orders placed by the Chinese communications company, and the shipments are expected to expand in the fourth quarter of the year, the report continues.



The sensors are being shipped by the new suppliers are going to end up in Huawei's mid-range and entry-level handsets, while FPC’s sensor are going to the high-end products.