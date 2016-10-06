© ragsac19 dreamstime.com

Cliff Electronics appoint new sales engineer

Connector developer and manufacturer, Cliff Electronics, has appointed Vince Pretious as their new Sales Engineer for the South of England.

John Hall, General Manager of Cliff Electronics, comments, “We are very happy that Vince is joining our team. Our core audio connector products continue to sell very well as are our electrical test lead sets. The recently introduced and fast growing range of Feedthrough connectors have opened up new markets for us with system integrators and industrial users which Vince will supporting.”



Vince has over 15 years of experience working for electronic component manufacturers with expertise and success in designing-in and selling into OEMS, CEMs, specifiers and distribution. He has worked in many markets including industrial, military, medical and audio and will be responsible for sales of Cliff Electronics components, connectors, test leads and assembly aids.