Fusion Worldwide expands in the US

Electronic components distributor, Fusion Worldwide, is expanding its presence in the US with the opening of a new office in San Jose.

The office – which opened on October 4, 2016 – is Fusion Worldwide’s third US location and sixth location globally.



This is a part of the company’s ongoing growth strategy – the office will serve as home base to Fusion Worldwide’s West Coast Business Development team, positioning the company better and aiming to strengthen current client relationships in the region and at the same time generate new business opportunities in Silicon Valley.



“The new San Jose office better positions us to reach local businesses in an area that is a vital market for the electronic components industry,” said Peter LeSaffre, CEO, Fusion Worldwide. “We are excited to build upon the momentum that we have in the area and look forward to tapping into the large Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) industry in the community. This strategic new location also brings us closer to our Asia office time zones.”