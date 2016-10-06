© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

NKK Switches partners with Conquest Technical Sales

NKK Switches will provide professional and technical sales representation to key customers in the Southern California Region of the U.S. through a new partnership with Conquest Technical Sales.

Conquest Technical Sales provides professional and technical sales representation for world-class electronic and electrical product manufacturers throughout Southern California from Paso Robles to the border of Mexico. The company focuses on providing technical expertise for electrical packaging and enclosures, interconnects, filtering, and a multitude of "black box" applications.



"Our new partnership with Conquest Technical Sales in the Southern California Territory is a strategic move for NKK," said Laurence Sweeney, vice president of sales and marketing, NKK Switches. "It is a priority for us to provide local technical support to our customers as they consider a reliable switch solution that enhances their application, with this added resource, our combined goal is simply to delight the customer."



"We are excited about our new relationship with NKK," said Bill Herold, president of Conquest Technical Sales. "This relationship just makes sense, and the entire Conquest team is eager to jump in and get things rolling with NKK."