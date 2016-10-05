© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Datwyler completes its acquisition of Ott

Datwyler Group has completed the acquisition of German company Ott – announced back in August and – as a result, now owns the company headquartered in Cleebronn.

Following the acquisition of the German company, Datwyler will be gaining new expertise in technology and materials in its Sealing Solutions division.



Injection moulding with thermoplastic and liquid silicone expands on Datwyler’s existing technologies and offers the company the opportunity to increase the depth of its added value and tap into new niche markets with potential for growth. Ott employs 200 people and generates an annual revenue of around CHF 33 million (EUR 30.07 million), putting it on course to achieve profitable growth.