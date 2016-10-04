© pichetw dreamstime.com

Silicon Labs acquires RTOS company Micrium

Silicon Labs is acquiring Micrium, a supplier of real-time operating system (RTOS) software for the Internet of Things (IoT).

The acquisition aims to simplify IoT design for all developers by combining commercial-grade embedded RTOS with Silicon Labs’ IoT solutions. Micrium’s RTOS and software tools will continue to be available to all silicon partners. Micrium will continue to fully support existing as well as new customers.



“With an installed base of millions of devices, Micrium’s RTOS software has established itself as one of the most reliable and trusted platforms over the last 10 years,” said Jean-Michel Orsat, Chief Technology Officer, ICT Standards and Connectivity Solutions at Somfy. “Micrium has been a rock-solid RTOS solution partner for Somfy, and we look forward to using Micrium’s RTOS software family for years to come, delivering the reliability and performance we need for our IoT applications.”



Micrium’s widely deployed RTOS software has been ported to more than 50 microcontroller architectures and has a global footprint with more than 250,000 downloads across all embedded vertical markets, with solutions certified to meet safety-critical standards for medical electronics, avionics, communications, consumer electronics and industrial control.



“By combining forces with Silicon Labs, the Micrium team will drive advances in embedded connectivity for the IoT while giving customers a flexible choice of hardware platforms, wireless stacks and development tools based on the industry’s foremost embedded RTOS,” said Jean J. Labrosse, Founder, CEO and President of Micrium. “We will continue to provide our customers with an exceptional level of support, which is a Micrium hallmark.”



“IoT products are increasingly defined by software. Explosive growth of memory/processor capabilities in low-end embedded products is driving a greater need for RTOS software in connected device applications,” said Daniel Cooley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Silicon Labs’ IoT products. “The acquisition of Micrium means that connected device makers will have easier access to a proven embedded RTOS geared toward multiprotocol silicon, software and solutions from Silicon Labs.”