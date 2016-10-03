© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

TE Connectivity’s Terrence Curtin to take over as CEO

TE Connectivity’s Board of Directors has appointed Terrence Curtin to succeed Tom Lynch as the company's chief executive officer, effective March 9, 2017.

Curtin was previously elected to TE Connectivity's (TE) Board of Directors at the company's annual general meeting held on March 2, 2016 and is currently TE's president.



Lynch has served as the company's Chief Executive Officer since January 2006. He led the transition of TE Connectivity from a former electronics segment of Tyco International to a separate and independent public company. Lynch will serve as the company's CEO until the transition to Curtin on March 9, 2017. Upon transition, Lynch will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board.



"These are exciting times for TE, and we have never been better positioned to capitalize on the strong underlying trends of a safer, greener, smarter and more connected world," said Lynch. I have loved being CEO of this company for the past decade, and I'm very happy that Terrence is succeeding me.”



"I appreciate the confidence of the Board and I am excited about the opportunity to lead TE into its next phase, building upon our strategy, attractive business model and commitment to value creation for shareholders. We've made strong progress in focusing on harsh environment applications and established TE as the clear leader in connectivity and sensor solutions. I look forward to working with the 72’000 TE employees around the globe who help our customers solve complex challenges for an increasingly connected world," said Curtin.



Curtin was appointed president of TE Connectivity in March 2015 and elected to the Board of Directors in March 2016. In his role as president, Curtin has responsibility for all of the company's connectivity and sensor businesses, as well as mergers and acquisition activities.