Velodyne LiDAR continues global expansion

Velodyne has officially opened Velodyne Europe GmbH in the Frankfurt Rhein Main area in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

The expansion of Velodyne operations will further enhance the production and engineering support model Velodyne LiDAR is implementing globally.



Velodyne Europe continues to build its technical sales and engineering support team including positions for Applications Engineers, Sales and Support Engineers, and Strategic Account Managers. “We are creating an organization that will provide our regional customers and distribution partners the depth of support they require for their R&D, production, and after-sales support activities,” said Erich Smidt, Velodyne Regional Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Velodyne LiDAR technology plays a role in real-time, 3D LiDAR applications for natural navigation in both indoor and outdoor environments, autonomous driving (ADAS), robotic perception, high-resolution 3D mobile mapping, UAVs, and security/surveillance applications.



“Velodyne understands the need to be near our customers. European companies are global leaders in using the Velodyne LiDAR technology. We want to continue providing them with the most advanced 3D LiDAR sensors on the market, as well as the engineering and logistical support to help them achieve their goals,” said Mike Jellen, President and COO, Velodyne LiDAR.