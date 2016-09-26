© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

German sensor and communications specialist chooses NeoCortec

German development and distribution company Unitronic, working in M2M and sensors, has signed a distribution agreement with NeoCortec.

NeoCortec has developed a patented Wireless Mesh Network communication protocol overcoming some of the limitations typically found in this type of network. The NeoCortec product range consists of different network modules, a gateway and an evaluation kit, making it easy to get started on building the application required.



“We have been looking for a product like NeoCortec for a long time,” says Michael Braun from Unitronic. Apart from selling and distributing a wide range of products Unitronic also develops customer specific solutions, for example sensor systems for navigation and for gas detection.



“There is an increasing demand for sensor systems with the features NeoCortec has to offer. A key feature is that the NeoCortec system operates on various frequencies and that the network modules are very small with ultra low power consumption. This makes NeoCortec unique. To our knowledge there are no similar products in the market, and that is why we anticipate great interest in NeoCortec here in Germany.”



Michael Braun expects customers interested in NeoCortec to be operating in the Home Automation and Smart City industry, and in IoT in general.