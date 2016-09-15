© harwin

Harwin adds ShirTech as its distribution partner in Israel

Connector and SMT board hardware manufacturer, Harwin has signed ShirTech Ltd as its new distribution partner in Israel.

Located in the industrial area of Rishon Lezion, ShirTech Ltd. is a stocking and sales representative for international manufacturers in the electronics industry, supporting industrial, telecommunication and medical companies.



Commented ShirTech General Manager, Yehudit Haroety: “Harwin’s high reliability connector families such as Gecko, Datamate, Mix-Tek and M300 are a perfect for our customer base which operates in demanding environments where the connector must not fail. We also like the innovative EZ-Boardware surface mount PCB hardware range, as it offers space and cost savings while also improving quality. Our philosophy is to provide technical support to our customers from the early stages of their new designs right through the life of the project.”



Added Gavin Darling, Head of European Sales at Harwin PLC: “We were looking to improve the service we offer in Israel. ShirTech is committed to customer service, and its team has extensive experience in applications engineering as well as sales, marketing and management, so we believe they are a perfect fit. We look forward to establishing a close working partnership with ShirTech.”