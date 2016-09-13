© jirsak dreamstime.com

Qualcomm opens facility in Shanghai for semiconductor test manufacturing

Qualcomm Incorporated is opening Qualcomm Communication Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., a semiconductor test facility in the Waigaoqiao (WGQ) free-trade zone in Shanghai.

The is the company’s first foray into providing manufacturing services for semiconductors. By working with Amkor Technology, a provider of contract semiconductor assembly and test services, the new company will combine Amkor’s test services experience and cleanroom facilities with Qualcomm Technologies’ knowledge in product engineering and development.



“The test facility is part of our continued mission to streamline supply chain operations and improve operational efficiency,” said Roawen Chen, senior vice president, QCT global operations, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



“Qualcomm Technologies continually strives to improve our manufacturing footprint in China and the formation of Qualcomm Communication Technologies in Shanghai is another example of this dedication,” said Frank Meng, chairman, Qualcomm China.



“We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies in their new test operation in China,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Amkor offers the most advanced outsourced assembly and test technologies in China, and this expanded relationship is a natural extension of the long history of close collaboration between our two companies.”



The Shanghai-based facility is set to begin operations on October 18, 2016.