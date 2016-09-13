© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Data Respons acquires MicroDoc

Data Respons acquires 100 % of the shares in MicroDoc Computersysteme GmbH, a SW technology company in Germany with headquarters in Munich.

The company has more than 50 specialists in SW development, Java and system design as well as SW solutions for IoT, mobile/network infrastructure and embedded applications.



"With this acquisition, we strengthen us within several key strategic areas at one time. It gives us a big boost in SW development capabilities, IoT and digitising for the group as a whole. We get a strong foothold in Germany within R&D Services with further offices in Munich, Berlin and Stuttgart. Last, but not least, it gives us access to a strong customer portfolio in markets such as Automotive, Smart grid/Smart Home, Banking/Insurance, IoT and Industrial Automation," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of the Data Respons group.



"We are really looking forward to join forces with Data Respons. The company has a great match with MicroDoc's technology profile and culture. Both companies are developing future technology solutions in close cooperation with its customers. We recruit only the best talents and focus on specialists who are driven by new technology and are used to perform when developing complex solutions. Additionally, by joining forces, we can get access to even more innovative and exciting hi-tech projects," says Managing Director in MicroDoc Hans Kamutzki