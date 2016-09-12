© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Orbotech’s SPTS Technologies collaborates with Novati Technologies

SPTS Technologies – an Orbotech company – has been collaborating with Novati Technologies, a nanotechnology development center, to establish Novati’s new plasma dicing line at their s fab in Austin, Texas.

Novati has selected SPTS’s Rapier-300S plasma dicing solution over competing options to provide next-generation plasma dicing capabilities and services for customers.



“Plasma dicing has many advantages over conventional singulation methods and offers designers and manufacturers greater flexibility with regards to die shape, size and position,” stated Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS Technologies and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech.



“The Rapier-300S is the latest addition to our Mosaic plasma dicing platform which includes wafer handling solutions for 150mm, 200mm and 300mm wafers, both full thickness and taped to dicing frames. Novati selected the Rapier-300S to provide their customers with the latest dicing technology to complement their advanced semiconductor fabrication solutions and services,” Kevin Crofton continued.



“Novati provides customers with technology building blocks, engineering expertise, professional program management and a broad complement of flexible processing equipment that enable the accelerated development of 200mm and 300mm production-worthy solutions,” stated John Behnke, President of Novati Technologies.