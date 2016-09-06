© vladek dreamstime.com

Successful sale of the Oerlikon's Vacuum segment

Oerlikon has successfully concluded the sale of the Vacuum Segment to Atlas Copco.

As announced in November 2015, Oerlikon signed an agreement to divest its vacuum business to Atlas Copco. After receiving all the required regulatory approvals in July 2016, the closing of the sale has now been successfully completed.



The transaction is based on an enterprise value of CHF 525 million. Atlas Copco has taken over all the assets, and the about 1'600 employees of the Vacuum Segment have been transferred to the new owner.



Oerlikon CEO Dr. Roland Fischer said: “The closing of the transaction marks a milestone in our strategy implementation. The demand for surface solutions and advanced materials is growing and offers attractive opportunities. With the sale, we can concentrate our efforts and resources in developing and advancing this business.”