© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Axis and Canon shuffle up sales

Axis Communications and Canon has entered an agreement under which the two companies will change their sales and marketing efforts in major regional markets worldwide.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America, Axis will assume responsibility for the marketing and sales of Canon’s entire network video product portfolio, starting in EMEA from September 1 and in North America from October 1.



“The network video surveillance market continues to show great potential. As a leader in the industry, Axis is in an excellent position to include the sales of Canon network video products to our broad portfolio of products and solutions in EMEA and North America. These changes show Canon’s strong commitment to build a long term presence for Axis on the market,” says Ray Mauritsson, president of Axis Communications.



Since Axis became a part of the Canon Group in 2015, both companies have discussed various options for leveraging their network video product and solution offerings. This new sales and marketing framework aims to provide an effective means of maximizing the synergies of the Canon-Axis combination, Axis states in a press release.



In the Japanese market Canon (Canon Marketing Japan) will continue to sell Canon’s network video product portfolio and will in addition become a partner for Axis to sell the Axis product portfolio. This will be in addition to Axis’ existing partner network. As for the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, options for the handling of Canon’s network video product and solution portfolio are still being explored.