© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Erus Energy has been sold to GPB Capital

Phoenix, Arizona-based Erus, a developer and installer of residential and commercial solar energy systems and solutions, has been sold to GPB Capital Holdings, LLC.

The Company has a fully integrated offering for solar photovoltaic systems including financing support, installation and ongoing maintenance services.



“Distributed solar has become a truly viable energy solution with the entire U.S. solar market exhibiting continued strength and growth,” said Jesse Gee, chairman of Erus. “Bringing in a valuable partner like GPB will help us accelerate our successful expansion in providing solar solutions to customers across the country. Lincoln’s advice and assistance was extremely valuable throughout the entire process allowing us to achieve our goals.”



Lincoln acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Erus. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.