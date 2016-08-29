© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Components | August 29, 2016
Arrow brings crowdfunded technology to life with Indiegogo
Arrow Electronics and Indiegogo, a platform for entrepreneurs to bring their ideas from concept to market, have launched their crowdfund-to-production service, which is aimed at accelerating the pace of innovation for technology and IoT entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs can apply for Arrow certification on the Indiegogo platform. Arrow Electronics’ engineers will then analyze the design and manufacturability of each application. Projects deemed “ready for manufacturing” will be denoted with official “Arrow Certified” badges on their Indiegogo campaign site to let potential backers know the project is ready for production.
Every “Arrow Certified” campaign on Indiegogo that meets certain eligibility criteria can compete to receive a share of USD 1 million in flash-funding that Arrow will give away to 20-50 campaigns during the next 12 to 15 months (for full funding details and rules, please visit https://www.arrow.com/indiegogo/terms-and-conditions).
“Arrow Certified” campaigns on Indiegogo will also lock-in up to USD 50,000 in benefits that help entrepreneurs succeed in prototyping and manufacturing their innovative products.
The benefits include – Direct, online access to the prototyping tools available through Arrow.com and Silicon Expert. Technical reviews of the raw materials, sub-assemblies, intermediate assemblies, sub-components, parts and the quantities of each needed to manufacture a product Professional design-for-manufacturing product reviews and certification. Up to USD 1’000 in materials for prototype development
In addition, a handful of “Arrow Certified” campaigns that Arrow experts deem truly technologically exceptional will qualify as “Arrow Innovator” campaigns and receive additional support, which include – among other things – supply chain services and contract manufacturing support worth up to USD 500’000, up to USD 10’000 in materials for prototype development.
Worth noticing is that a certified project or a campaign deemed as an innovator may receive benefits which may include some or all of the named benefits.
