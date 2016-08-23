© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Future signs Worldwide distribution agreement with TE Connectivity

Future Electronics announces an expanded inventory of DEUTSCH products, for the aerospace and transportation markets, from TE Connectivity (TE).

“We are thrilled to establish this new level of partnership with TE Connectivity,” said Jack Voelmle, corporate vice president, Future Electronics. “We look forward to offering an even broader portfolio of TE’s industry-leading DEUTSCH products for our aerospace, marine, and industrial customers on a global basis.”



“TE is proud to partner with Future Electronics for this worldwide agreement on TE’s DEUTSCH products. Future Electronics’ specialized business model is focused on the penetration of new markets in order to better serve our customers’ growing need for harsh environment solutions,” explained Fred Scott, national distribution sales manager, TE.