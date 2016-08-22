© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Raytheon gets contract from Kongsberg

Raytheon has received an initial contract to produce Naval Strike Missile (NSM) launchers at its production facility here. The deal ushers in U.S. manufacturing of the Norwegian-developed weapon system.

Kongsberg Defence Systems awarded the initial contract for qualification units. The award follows a July announcement that Raytheon will produce NSM launchers in the U.S. The company also plans to perform final assembly, integration and test of the Naval Strike Missile at Raytheon’s Tucson, Arizona facility.



“Building NSM launchers at our Louisville facility is an excellent extension of our long-standing relationship with Kongsberg,” said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Raytheon Missile Systems president. “This contract will enable us to add jobs while providing our Norwegian teammates with world-class launchers.”



Raytheon already produces Close-in Weapon Systems including Phalanx, SeaRAM, and Rolling Airframe Missile launchers in Louisville.



“This contract is an important next step in our long-term partnership with Raytheon, and the historic first production contract for NSM in the US,” said Harald Ånnestad, Kongsberg Defence Systems president. “Kongsberg is committed to continuing the evolution of building and supporting NSM in the US for the foreseeable future. This helps to create high tech jobs and secures US sustainability of NSM”,



The companies are also teamed on the development of the Joint Strike Missile and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems also known as NASAMS.