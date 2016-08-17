© ams Components | August 17, 2016
Gas sensors from ams enable new Cling VOC fitness wristband
Chinese wearable device manufacturer HiCling is using ultra-low power gas sensors from Cambridge CMOS Sensors Ltd to enable the new Cling VOC smart fitness wristband to measure indoor air quality and alcohol in breath.
The CCS801 gas sensor integrated in the Cling VOC wristband can detect low levels of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) typically found indoors. In the Cling VOC wristband, these VOC measurements are used to provide an indication of air quality on the band’s display. The wristband can also provide alcohol breath analysis on demand, as the integrated CCS803 gas sensor with algorithms is sensitive to ethanol on human breath.
"We are delighted that our sensors have been included in the innovative Cling VOC smart fitness wristband", said Paul Wilson, Senior Product Marketing Manager for environmental sensors at ams. "CO2 levels, offensive odours, smoke and other VOCs can have a strong impact on people’s comfort, productivity, quality of life and wellbeing, so it is vital we are able to measure these VOCs."
"The market demand for wearables is growing strongly with the introduction of attractive products such as the Cling VOC, and we are pleased to be partnering with HiCling and enabling it to differentiate its product in a crowded market place", he said.
"ams group company CCS has developed the world’s smallest and lowest-power MOX gas sensors on the market", said Richard Chen, CEO of Hicling. "That’s why we are delighted to partner with CCS to provide users with compelling new features in our latest smart fitness wristband. Most people spend most of their time indoors, so it is important that they are able to monitor air quality easily and to take appropriate action – something that wearers of the Cling VOC wristband can now do."
