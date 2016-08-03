© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Avnet and Cypress expand franchise agreement

Avnet is expanding its global franchise agreement with Cypress Semiconductor Corp. to include the portfolio of their recently acquired wireless Internet of Things (IOT) products.

Effective immediately, Avnet customers in the Americas, EMEA and Asia, excluding Japan, will have access to the complete line of wireless connectivity solutions from Cypress, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ZigBee IOT product lines and intellectual property, as well as the WICED (Wireless Internet Connectivity for Embedded Devices) brand and developer ecosystem. This addition to the Cypress IOT product portfolio enables cloud and smartphone connectivity, smart sensors, automotive communication and media streaming.



“Integrating wireless technology into new or legacy applications is complex and time consuming. Avnet can make it easier. Having access to the robust developer ecosystem for MCUs, systems-on-chip, wireless connectivity, modules and memories now available from Cypress will be of tremendous value to our customers,” said Lynn Torrel, senior vice president, semiconductor business development, worldwide, Avnet Electronics Marketing. “In addition, Avnet’s technical experts are well-versed in this technology, and can help developers quickly navigate through the challenges that surround creating compelling wireless solutions.”



“A key strategic component of Cypress’s acquisition of these wireless IOT products is our ability to work with leading distribution partners such as Avnet to bring these products to a wide range of customers across multiple markets,” said Kamal Haddad, senior director of worldwide distribution sales at Cypress. “The combination of our state-of-the-art wireless radios and additional embedded systems solutions, the easy-to-use WICED SDK and Avnet’s strong design team will enable developers to build their innovative connected products and bring them to market quickly.”