EET Europarts acquires Import Cable S.L.

The acquisition is part of EET Europarts´ ambitious growth strategy counting more than 30 successful acquisitions over the past 20 years.

"Acquisitions are an important part of our growth strategy, and a contributing factor to our successful expansion in recent years. We have the experience and know-how to carry out integration of different organizations and human teams effectively and successfully, and always with the clear target of providing our customers with an even better product portfolio, and a stronger organization to support the customers in whatever needs they may have. We will continue our expansion strategy, and we keep our doors open to new companies who are interested in joining our group. Currently we are in contact with several potential candidates," says John Thomas, CEO at EET Group.



Javier Rodriguez Gonzalez, Director of Import Cable S.L. says: "We are very pleased to become part of an ambitious and successful company like EET Europarts. We look forward to bringing our long-time experience and competences within the computer connectivity business together with the focused IT teams at EET Europarts, and being able to offer our customers the advantages of EET Europarts´ e-trade platform and its state-of-the-art logistics set-up. Seeing how efficiently EET Europarts has been growing their Server, Computer and Printer Parts business, I feel very confident, and look forward to create mutual synergies to our joint business going forward."



Import Cable S.L. is based in Madrid and has 20 years of experience in the computer connectivity market.