© jirsak dreamstime.com

From Littleton to Charlotte

Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation (TAES) has transitioned the 'home' location of its Hydro business unit from Littleton, CO, to its corporate headquarters in Charlotte, NC, effective August 1.

“We are pleased to be adding to the great talent we already have on site in our Charlotte office,” said TAES President and CEO Ali Azad. “In addition to the benefit of realizing internal efficiencies, Charlotte is an energy hub that offers impressive proximity to our customers, vendors and other resources that will help us continue to grow the Hydro business,” he added.