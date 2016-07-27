© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | July 27, 2016
Analog Devices acquires Linear
Analog Devices will acquire Linear Technology in a cash and stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at approximately USD 30 billion.
Under the terms of the agreement, Linear Technology shareholders will receive USD 46.00 per share in cash and 0.2321 of a share of Analog Devices common stock for each share of Linear Technology common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. The transaction values Linear Technology at approximately USD 60.00 per share, representing an equity value for Linear Technology of approximately USD14.8 billion.
“The combination of Analog Devices and Linear Technology brings together two of the strongest business and technology franchises in the semiconductor industry,” said Vincent Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer of Analog Devices. “Our shared focus on engineering excellence and our highly complementary portfolios of industry-leading products will enable us to solve our customers’ biggest and most complex challenges at the intersection of the physical and digital worlds. We are creating an unparalleled innovation and support partner for our industrial, automotive, and communications infrastructure customers, and I am very excited about what this acquisition means for our customers, our employees, and our industry. ”
Bob Swanson, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Linear Technology, added, “For 35 years, Linear Technology has had great success by growing its business organically. However, this combination of Linear Technology and Analog Devices has the potential to create a combination where one plus one truly exceeds two. As a result, the Linear Technology Board concluded that this is a compelling transaction that delivers substantial value to our shareholders, and the opportunity for additional upside through stock in the combined company. Analog Devices is a highly respected company. By combining our complementary areas of technology strength, we have an excellent opportunity to reinforce our leadership across the analog and power semiconductor markets, enhancing shareholder value. Together, Linear Technology and Analog Devices will advance the technology and deliver innovative analog solutions to our customers worldwide. We are committed to working with the ADI team to ensure a smooth transition.”
Following the transaction close, Mr. Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices will continue to serve as President and CEO of the combined company, and David Zinsner, SVP and CFO of Analog Devices, will continue to serve as SVP and CFO of the combined company.
The Linear Technology brand will continue to serve as the brand for Analog Devices’ power management offerings. The combined company will use the name Analog Devices, Inc. and continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol ADI.
The transaction values Linear Technology at approximately USD 60.00 per share, representing an equity value for Linear Technology of approximately USD 14.8 billion. Post-closing, Linear Technology shareholders will own approximately 16 percent of the combined company on a fully-diluted basis.
Analog Devices intends to fund the transaction with approximately 58 million new shares of Analog Devices common stock, approximately USD 7.3 billion of new long-term debt, and the remainder from the combined company’s balance sheet cash. The new long-term debt is supported by a fully underwritten bridge loan commitment and is expected to consist of term loans and bonds, with emphasis on pre-payable debt, to facilitate rapid deleveraging.
This transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the first half of calendar year 2017, and is subject to regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions, the approval of Linear Technology’s shareholders, and other customary closing conditions.
