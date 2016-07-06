© richard thomas dreamstime.com

NTU and Delta Electronics set up joint lab for smart technologies

Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) and Delta Electronics have established a joint laboratory to develop smart technologies that aims to enhance everyday lives, enable better learning and advance manufacturing processes.

The SGD 45 million (EUR 26.7 million) joint lab will work on developing cyber-physical systems, ranging from large infrastructure systems such as water and power distribution to emerging consumer systems such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT), an ever-growing network of physical objects and systems connected to the Internet.



At its full capacity, the lab will have more than 80 researchers and staff, including NTU PhD students. Together with scientists from both Delta Research Center and NTU, the new lab will develop innovations in four key research areas in cyber-physical systems: Smart Manufacturing, Smart Learning, Smart Living, and Smart Commercialisation.



Cyber-physical systems are important in our everyday lives. They include electronic devices such as mobile phones, temperature and humidity sensors connected through networks for monitoring and control of physical systems like air-conditioning and lighting.



This is Delta’s third laboratory in Singapore, and NTU’s fourth Corporate Laboratory, with three labs already set up with leading industry partners Rolls Royce, ST Engineering and SMRT. Delta launched two other labs last year, the Life Science and Diagnostics Lab in partnership with A*STAR’s Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology and the joint laboratory on the Internet-of-Things with NTU.



NTU President Professor Bertil Andersson said, “The joint lab brings together NTU’s strong interdisciplinary research expertise with Delta’s core competences in power electronics and smart energy management to create a unique research ecosystem.



“With the phenomenal growth of the Internet of Things worldwide and with Singapore moving towards being an interconnected Smart Nation, more advanced infocomm and electronics research are needed to develop cutting-edge technologies that will keep Singapore at the forefront of smart nations.”