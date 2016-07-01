© evertiq

Mouser and Particle sign global agreement

Mouser Electronics, Inc. announced a global distribution agreement with Particle, a prototype-to-production platform for Internet of Things (IoT) products.

“We are excited to start this relationship with Mouser to distribute Particle products worldwide,” said Zach Supalla, CEO of Particle. “Mouser’s reputation for rapid introduction of new products and technologies, along with their commitment to excellent customer support will benefit our existing customers and help us discover new customers across the globe.”



“Demand for IoT applications and products is growing with no signs of slowing down, and Particle is on the leading edge of this emerging technology,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products for Mouser Electronics. “With Mouser’s focus on the design and prototyping stages of the design cycle, Particle’s innovative products are a perfect addition to our linecard.”